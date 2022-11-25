Ann Cowherd: Who Is Husband, Net Worth and Other Details

Most sports fans know Colin Cowherd, who is a sports media personality. His wife’s name is Ann Cowherd. Here we will talk about his wife, Ann Cowherd. There needs to be more information about family and background or education. She is an American and well-educated person.

Ann Cowherd Professional Life

Actually, She is not famous as her own. She does not have any professional career. Ann became popular when married to popular sports media personality Colin Cowherd.

He works on a Fox Sports show named “The Herd With Colin.” The couple is living in Manhattan Beach House and has been together since 2010. She keeps her life a secret or private on social media.

Ann Cowherd’s Husband

Yes! Colin Cowherd is Ann Cowherd’s husband. Both were married before that, but we only have a little information about Ann’s Ex. Colin has two kids from his previous marriage that was with Kimberly Ann Vadala. Now they have six children and all of them from previous marriages.

Ann Cowherd’s Net Worth

Ann’s profession is unknown. Therefore, we can’t say anything about her net worth. She owns her husband’s net worth, which is almost $14 million. Colin earns more than $150,0000 from his sports media career and also as a real estate investor.

