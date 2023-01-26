Anthony Fantano Bio, Early and Professional Life and Net Worth

Anthony Fantano is a popular YouTuber worldwide and is well-known because of his channel. His channel name is Needle Drop, and he made it in 2007. The channel went viral in a very short time, and The Needle Drop reached 1,000,000 subscribers.

Not only this, Anthony is a music journalist who also worked as a video producer. He worked so well under Cal Chichester, and his music also featured in Fellatia Geisha and Mykey Come Back. Let’s here talk about all the details of Anthony Fantano’s life, such as his professional life and relationship with a wife named Dominique Boxley.

Early Life

Anthony Fantano was born on 28th October 1985, in Wolcott, Connecticut, United States. There is no detail regarding his parents, siblings, and childhood. Besides, if we talk about his education, the Needle Drop went to Southern Connecticut State University and studied journalism, broadcast communication, and political science there.

Professional Life

In the beginning, Anthony worked at the radio station as a music director. At this place, Anthony got the opportunity to multiple types of music. After some years, he got the opportunity to host the program named The Needle Drop on Connecticut Public Radio.

The same year,Fantano started work on the Needle Drop and made a video version.

After that, he decided to work on more projects and resigned from other gigs. He fully gave his time on the Needle Drop and started a YouTube Channel. The channel got popular, and he received an award from the Guardian Journal.

Relationship with Dominique Boxley

Anthony has a happy relationship with his wife, Dominique Boxley. She also belongs to America. Before marriage, they dated for a long time. She became an important part of Fantano’s success as she always supported him.

Anthony Fantano Net Worth

The popular YouTuber Anthony Fantano earns a handsome amount of money. According to sources, Anthony Fantano’s net worth is $750,000.