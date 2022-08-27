Antonia Gentry Boyfriend, Professional Life and Role In Ginny & Georgia

People feel excited and obsessed with the Netflix series Ginny & Georgia. It is a crime drama between Gilmore Girls and Rhimes. Antonia is playing the role of Ginny, that is 15 years old.

Antonia received great attention because of her character. Here we will talk about all the details, like Antonia Gentry’s boyfriend and professional and personal life.

People really want to know about Antonia Gentry’s boyfriend because she posted a picture on Instagram on 15th February 2019 and gave the caption love for the guy in the picture.

She wrote, Well, Who the guy who said, “I Love You,” and that was Ezra Pounds. Let’s know about her boyfriend.

Facts About Antonia gentry

Antonia Gentry was born in 1997 in Atlanta, Georgia. No one knows about her parents. she was only five when she wanted to become an actress. So she performed in the play that was written by her mother. Besides, she also took part in regional, state, and national level competitions. Antonia got her education from Emory University. Antonia’s height is five feet and three inches.

Life of Ezra Pounds

Ezra Pounds was born in 1977, and we don’t know her exact date of birth. His father’s name is John Guanlao, and his mother’s name is still not known. She grew up in Atlanta, Georgia. Ezra is an artist and music producer. He went to The John S Davidson Fine Arts School. After that, he enrolled himself at Georgia State University and got a bachelor’s degree in Musical technology.

Relationship Status of Antonia Gentry and Ezra Pounds

Antonia and Ezra started dating in 2012. The couple celebrated the 7th anniversary in 2020. This is all about the Antonia gentry boyfriend Ezra Pounds.