April Love Geary Age, Life, Net Worth, Bio Career, and Other Details

April Love Geary is a well-known American reality tv personality and actress who also gained success as a model. She always made her career in modeling and collaborated with popular companies named Photogenics Talent Agencies and IMG Worldwide. Everyone wants to know about April Love Geary’s age and other details. Let’s know everything about her.

April Love Geary is a popular model known for her professional achievements. Moreover, she also got famous because of her boyfriend, Robin Thicke. He is a songwriter and record producer.

Early Life of April Love geary

April Love Geary’s birthplace is the United States of America. She was born on 6th December 1994. Her parents’ names are Diana Geary and Patrick Geary. She was raised along with her siblings and parents. There is no other specific information regarding education; we know that she completed high school and college in California.

Professional Life

April Love Geary started modeling at a very young age. At that time, she was only 12 years old and had a lot of success. After some time, she signed contracts with Photogenics Talent Agencies and IMG worldwide.

Besides, April Love is famous for her sexy photos and bikini shoots with high heels. During that time, she traveled a lot and visited the places such as Malibu, Hawaii, Germany, and China. Fans can follow her on social media, where she has more than 162k followers.

Relationship Status

The beautiful actress April Love Geary age is 28 years. She came into the limelight when she started dating Robin Thicke. More surprising is that he was 18 years old at that time.

They appeared together at the Cannes Films Festival. The couple separated in 2017 but, after some time, again came together. However, they announced the pregnancy and now have a kid. In 2019, they got one more baby.

April Love Geary Net Worth 2022

The model got successful in her whole career and also earned money. According to sources, April Love Geary’s Net worth is almost $1 million now.