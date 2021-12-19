Assassination attack on Federal Minister Shibli Faraz

Kohat ( Breaking Times News – December 19, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz has been assassinated by unidentified persons near Dara Adamkhel.

According to the details, near Dara Adamkhel, unidentified persons opened fire on Shibli Faraz’s vehicle, injuring his guard and driver.

Shibli Faraz told the media that he was safe in the attack. The bullets shattered his car windows. Local police have reached the spot while the injured driver and guard are being shifted to Peshawar hospital for treatment.

He added that he was on his way to Peshawar from his hometown of Kohat when he was targeted by unknown individuals.