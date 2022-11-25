Do you know who the singer of the popular song named “ Sweet But Psycho is?” Ava Max is a popular name who gained more fame after her third single, “ Sweet But Psycho.” She was featured on Le Youth’s song “ Clap Your Hands.” Here we will talk about Ava Max’s net worth, Love life and other details.

Early life

The full name of Ava Max is Amanda Ava Koci. Her birthplace is Wisconsin, The United States. She was born on 16th February 193. She belongs to the Albanian ethnicity. There is not much information regarding her education.

Relationship Status

Ava Max keeps her life a secret, including her love life. She never reveals her dating history. Ava is active on social media and shares pictures of family ad friends.

Ava Max Net Worth

Ava gained so much popularity and earned a lot of money. According to sources, Ava Max’s net worth is $600k.

Ava’s major source of income is her singing career, and many people compare her to Lady Gaga and Sia. Besides, she also makes money from a Youtube channel where she has more than 4.6 million subscribers.

https://youtu.be/WXBHCQYxwr0