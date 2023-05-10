Axel Paulin: Son of Will Ferrell and Actress Viveca Paulin

Axel Paulin is a famous actor in Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. In this series, he also featured with his father, Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, and Steve Carell. Let’s talk about all the details of Axel Ferrell. Axel Ferrel was born on 23rd January 2010 in Los Angeles. He is the son of former SNL star, actor Will Ferrell and Swedish actress Viveca Paulin. His parents met in 1995, and they were married in 2000. Mattias and Magnus are his older brothers and grandparents: Roy Lee Ferrell and Betty Kay Ferrell.

Alex Ferrell Physical Appearance

Alex Ferrell is six feet and three inches and weighs 98 kg. He has blonde hair and hazel eye color. Besides height and weight, there is no other information regarding his other body measurements. He is just 13 years old yet.

Relationship Status

Alex has become a well-known actor and prefers to keep his personal life. He is in his teenage so there is no news regarding his romantic relationships with other people and never seen with any specific person. Therefore, we can say he is single yet.

Net Worth

Axel’s net worth is the sum of liabilities and financial assets. Everyone is curious about their net worth. Their estimated net worth of Axel is $1.5 million. He is enjoying his father’s wealth too.