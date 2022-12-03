Beautiful Russian Model and Actress Kristina Pimenova: Net Worth, Early life and Other Details

Do you know the young beautiful child actress Kristina Pimenova? She is well known because of her gorgeous appearance and modeling for many brands. Let’s here talk about all the details.

Women Daily Magazine is a popular magazine, and in 2014 they described her as the most beautiful girl in the world. Moreover, a documentary was made about her life in 2015 that was aired on the RTL television channel in 2016.

Early Life

Kristina Pimenova was born on 27th December 2005. She grew up in an upper-middle-class family and belonged to Moscow, Russia. Now she lives in Los Angeles, California, United States. Kristina went to a high school in Moscow, Russia; she enrolled herself in California after that and continued her higher schooling.

She is interested in gymnastics and learned rhythmic gymnastics under a popular Russian gymnast named Olga Kapranova. Moreover, she participated in the tournament that was organized by a Russian gymnast, and the little girl won the gold medal.

Kristina’s parents are Ruslan Pimenov and Glikeriya Shirokova. Her father is a former football player, and her mother is a former model and now a housewife. Kristina has one half-sibling sister named Natalia. The beautiful little girl is unmarried yet, and no controversy is here about her.

Career

Kristina Pimenova began her career as a child model and became an actress in the entertainment industry. She worked in brand commercials like Burberry, Benetton, Roberto Cavalli, and Armani. Moreover, she appeared on the cover page of the popular magazine named Vogue Kids.

Besides, she appeared in the Italian fantasy movie named Creators the Past and played the role of a singing child. Not only this but after that, she was seen in the Russian horror movie named The Russian Bride.

Kristina Pimenova’s Net Worth

The beautiful girl earns through her modeling and acting career. According to the latest reports of 2022, Kristina Pimenova’s net worth is almost $3 million.