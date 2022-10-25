Bebe Rexha would not go public With Beau Until She Has A Ring

By Sadia Nazir
bebe rexha boyfriends

The 31 years old, singer Bebe Rexha has been enjoying life with her new boyfriend, Keyan Safari. Keyan is a producer, actor, director, and IATSE local 600 cinematographers for feature movies, tv-series, and music videos. Here let’s talk about Bebe Rexha boyfriend and her life.

Well, her boyfriend of Bebe was not seen much on social media. Bebe said she would not go public with her boyfriend Keyan Safyari until he put a ring on her finger.

She said on her Instagram, “until I have a ring on my finger, you are not getting a grid post, and that’s the truth. Furtherly, she said, “she hates and loves social media because I love to talk with fans, but there are also the things that don’t wanna see.”

Relationship Status

do you know about Bebe Rexha boyfriend? Bebe and Keyan were spotted in Los Angeles first time in 2020. They were dressed in casual dresses. Bebe shares a post on Instagram wishing him “Happy Birthday, baby.” However, she covered his face with hearty emoji. Moreover, she explained how this relationship made the pandemic lockdown easier and her loneliness away because of this man.

Bebe said, “ the guy is special and loving and takes care of me, understands my career and what I do. My family loves him; no doubt he is an amazing man and makes me happy. I am very grateful for this amazing man and enjoying my life so let’s see where it goes.”

