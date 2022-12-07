Beena Patel Bio, Early and Professional Life, Career, Net Worth

Beena Patel came into the limelight as the lovely spouse of popular American comedian Hasan Minhai. Here we will talk about all the detail of Beena Patel’s life.

Early and Professional Life

Beena Patel was born in the United States and completed schooling there. She developed strong communication skills and can speak influent English, Spanish, Hindu, and Gujarati. Beena is a very smart and pretty lady. She got a bachelor’s degree from the University of California in psychology with the implements of neurobiology and Behavioral analysis.

After that, she enrolled herself at the University of California and studied M.A. and continued the degree and got the doctorate degree. Not only this, the Ph.D. scholar received the Roemer Award prize in 2013. Beena volunteered herself in various health organizations such as charity events and many more.

Moreover, she worked as a clinical research manager at Retinal Consultants in Sacramento, California, and then for the CAVE consulting group for health and research policy.

Personal life of Beena Patel

Beena always helped people after becoming a doctor. She married popular and handsome Indian comedians in the United States. Yes, Hasan Minhai is her husband. They met at the University and studied together.

They started dating after the first meeting and converted into long-term relationships. They exchanged vows in a private marriage ceremony in 2015. They were living happily and welcomed their first child in 2018. However, the couple loves to keep her life private.

Beena Patel’s net Worth

Beena and Hasan are both successful, but Beena hides all private information from the public eye. According to sources, Patel’s estimated net Worth is $50k. However, they have shared accounts.

She is well known because of helping people. She has a private social media account and does not share every news with the public. Now Beena is a proud mother and keeps her daughter away from social media. They are living in New York Now in a luxury apartment that was furnished by her.