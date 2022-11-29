Beena Patel Early Life, Career, Net Worth, and Other details

Beena Patel is an American health consultant and businesswoman in California, United States. She is the wife of popular comedian Hassan Minhaj. Hassan is not only a comedian, but also a political commentator, writer,

and television host. Beena Patel came into the limelight when she married the famous comedian. But now she is also known as the best health consultant as she also works for an American company named MedAmerica. Besides, she worked in many other organizations, such as the national quality forum and the national committee for quality assurance.

Early Life

Beena Patel was born on 1st February 1985 in California, United States. Beena’s mother is a housewife, and her father is a businessman. Now she is 37 years old and lives with her husband. Beena went to Davis Senior High school for early education.

After that, for higher education, she went to the University of California, Los Angeles, where she completed her bachelor’s degree in Neurobiology, physiology, and Behavior. Moreover, at the same university, he got a master’s degree in doctor of public health.

Professional Life

The 35 years old lady serves as a medical Health professional and consultant at MedAmerica. Beena also works for the Homeless Patient Aligned Care Team. After completing her education, Beena started working as a Retinal consultant. Beena worked as a research consultant in a clinical lab.

After some time, she left the job there and started work with the medical group named, Cave Consultant Group. However, she made links with many medical companies, such as Lucentis and Avastin, and got experience from companies like the National Committee for Quality Assurance and the National Quality forum.

Personal life

As we talked about earlier, Beena got famous because of her comedian husband named Hassan. The coupel had a long time relationship since 2019; they met at the University of California Davis.

After long dating, they married in January 2015; Beena gave birth to a baby daughter in 2018 and then in 2020 blessed with a baby boy. Now the couple lives in New York happily together.

The couple always shares beautiful pictures on social media as they show affection and love. Hassan Minhaj was always in love with Beena, and he had a crush on her, so one day, she became her wife.

Net Worth

We don’t know how much Beena Patel is earning. However, according to some sources, the estimated net worth is $45,826. Her husband, Hassan Minjah, owns almost $3 million net worth.