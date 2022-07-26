Below Deck Jake Baker and Malia White Relationship

Malia appeared in Below Deck season 6 with ambition and experience. She continues to climb the ranks towards the goal of becoming a Super Yacht Captain. She does not feel shy in a male-dominated industry. Well, here we will talk about below deck jake baker and malia white relation and other details.

She is a certified divemaster and taught Scuba and water sports lessons. She appeared in season 2 as a deckhand on a yacht named “ The Sirocco.” Malia is taking responsibility for this season as she leads a new deck team full of adventures.

Who is Malia White?

White was born on 20th July 1990, and her birthplace is Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She made an appearance on Instagram along with her five older brothers. She stands tall at five feet and five inches and weighs 58 kgs.

Social Media Appearance

Malia is active on social media as she has more than 384k followers on Instagram under the username @maliakpwhite.

Career

Malia received her captain’s license in March 2017 and is now ready for Below Deck Mediterranean season 5.

Net Worth

The estimated net worth of Malia White is $0.65 million

Jake Baker and Malia White

Below Deck Jake Baker and Malia White have been dating since August 2021. Before that, she was involved with Tom Checketts. Jake is an engineer for season 6 of the Bravo show and posted a birthday tribute with the caption, “Happy Birthday to the Moon Boot Queen herself, ILY.”

Well, at the beginning of the year, Jake and Maia enjoyed a double date with their former boss Captain Sandy and her girlfriend. Malia said she had broken up with Tom after one year of dating.

She said, “my personal life seems quite the topic at the moment; I am not on Twitter, I don’t do a lot of Instagram lives, so I thought I would send out a message in my own words.” Tom cheated on her, but he did not acknowledge the accusations.

Besides, Malia also dated Wes Walton after season two. She was in a complicated love triangle relationship with Chef Adam Glick and bosun Wes Walton.