Zardari observes Benazir Bhutto 14th Death Anniversary in Islamabad

Islamabad ( The Breaking Times – December 27, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has met some important personalities in Islamabad on the occasion of Benazir Bhutto 14th death anniversary. These figures include Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman.

At a time when Benazir Bhutto’s 14th death anniversary is being observed today in Sindh, Asif Ali Zardari’s presence in Islamabad is being called very important in Pakistani Politics. Because Asif Ali Zardari is not going to attend the gathering on the occasion of his wife’s 14th martyrdom anniversary and will stay in Islamabad for a few days.

It is to be noted that for the past few days, there has been speculation in Pakistani politics. In particular, news of Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan and the PML-N’s deal in this regard have come to light. In this situation, Asif Ali Zardari is very active, Bilawal’s activities have also been restricted and Bilawal has been hidden from the political scene for a few days.

Asif Zardari’s sudden arrival in Islamabad is also being seen in the context of the ongoing session of the National Assembly which may cause in house change.

Bilawal Bhutto Message on Benazir Bhutto 14th Martyrdom Anniversary

Benazir Bhutto’s 14th martyrdom anniversary is being observed today on December 27, 2021. On this occasion, her son and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zarrari has said that Benazir Bhutto is the name of a continuous movement. The nation will never forget Benazir’s efforts for the people of Pakistan.

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari Tweet on Benazir Bhutto 14th Death Anniversary

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari has retweeted Bilawal Bhutto Tweet with the following message.