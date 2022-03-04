Security Meeting for Bilawal Bhutto Long March

Sahiwal (Breaking News – Arshad Farooq Butt) RPO Sahiwal Dr. Moin Masood chaired a meeting at DPO Office Sahiwal. In which the security arrangements for the long march of Pakistan Peoples Party were reviewed.

DPO Sahiwal Sadiq Baloch briefed the participants regarding the long march. During the long march, more than 500 constables will perform security duties.

DPO Sahiwal also had a meeting with DSP Traffic, Sector Commander National Highway, PHP and Special Branch officers.

Earlier, DPO Sahiwal also held separate meetings with DSP Traffic, Sector Commander National Highway, PHP and Special Branch officers and reviewed the security arrangements for the rally with coordination.

In addition, elite teams will provide patrol and security duties throughout the district.

RPO Sahiwal Dr. Moin Masood on the occasion issued instructions to make security more foolproof.

The meeting was attended by SDPOs, DSP Headquarters, DSP Traffic, District SHOs and office staff.