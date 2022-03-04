Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Long March Reached Chichawatni City

Chichawatni ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reached Palace Chowk Chichawatni where he has addressed the workers.

He is accompanied by former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, former MPA Chaudhry Shahzad Saeed Cheema and other leaders.

On this occasion, Chaudhry Shahzad Saeed Cheema and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf also addressed and strongly criticized the policies of the government.