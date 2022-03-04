Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Long March Reached Chichawatni City

Plalace Chowk Chichawatni is Near MNA Rai Murtaza Iqbal House

By Arshad Farooq
Bilawal Bhutto in Chichawatni

Chichawatni ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reached Palace Chowk Chichawatni where he has addressed the workers.

He is accompanied by former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, former MPA Chaudhry Shahzad Saeed Cheema and other leaders.

On this occasion, Chaudhry Shahzad Saeed Cheema and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf also addressed and strongly criticized the policies of the government.

You might also like
News

What to do if the passport is lost or stolen in the UAE?

News

Peshawar Kocha Risaldar mosque blast kills 56, injures 194

News

Security Meeting for Bilawal Bhutto Long March

News

The Opposition Prepares the Draft for No-Confidence Motion