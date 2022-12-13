Bill Cosby Net Worth 2022, Bio, Life, And Popular Quotes

Bill Cosby is a popular standup comedian and made his name in this field. The not only comedian, but he is also a musician, writer, and actor. Her made his first performance as a standup comedian in San Francisco in the 1960s.

Early Life

The real name of Bill Cosby is William Henry Cosby Jr, but he is well known as Bill Cosby. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His date of birth is 12th July 1937. His father was a mess steward in the United States Navy, and his mother was a housewife. He grew up with three brothers.

He always has a good sense of humor, and therefore, his class fellows gave him the name class clown. After 10th grade, he left school and tried other things. The very first shop Bill Cosby was repairing shoes, and then he wanted to join the Navy.

After four years, he did a job as a Hospital Corpsman. After that, he went to Temple University and received a scholarship in 1961, and studied physical education. During his university days, he started playing football and constantly joking with his friends.

Professional Life

Bill began his career in the 1960s and performed in the clubs of New York and Philadelphia. He became very popular and started performing across the United States. After the stand-up comedy, he tried his skills in acting and appeared in movies and tv shows.

In his notable work, the Darndest Things, You Bet Your Life, The Cosby Show, Cos, Fat Albert & The Cosby Kids, The New Bill Cosby Show, and the Bill Cosby Show.

He was charged because of sexual assault with a couple of women in the 2000s. It had a great impact on his career, and many performances were canceled. In April 2018, he was convicted of sexual assault first time and remained in prison in September 2018. Now he is again in the sentence at the Phoenix State Correctional Institution in Pennsylvania.

Bill Cosby Net Worth 2022

The major source of income for Bill Cosby is his sense of humor. He always performed amazing and so many performances in the United States. Bill Cosby Net worth in 2022 is almost $400 million.

Interesting Quotes By Bill Cosby

Here are some popular quotes from Bill Cosby