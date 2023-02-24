Black Lightening Cast, Plot, and Release Date of Season 5

Black lightening is a popular American superhero, action, fantasy, and science fiction drama. The series received a positive response. The four seasons have already been premiered, and now everyone is waiting for the fifth season.

All the previous seasons arrived on the CW, and hopefully, the next will also come here. Let’s know all the season details, such as the black lighting cast, plot, and release date.

Black Lightening Season 5

The series follows the story of a crusading school principal who gets back Into action. He came as the original African American electrical superhero. The series is made based on black lighting. Salim Akil is the developer of the series. In the black lighting cast, Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Chantal Thuy, Jordan Calloway, James Remar, Damon Gupton, and Marvin – Krondon – Jones III are included. However, Kurt Farquahar is the composer of the series.

Hopefully, the fifth season will announce very soon. The series shooting was done in Atlanta, Georgia. The running time of each episode is 39 to 43 minutes. Berlanti,Akil Productions, DC Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Television did the series productionn. Warner Bros.

In the first, second, and third seasons, there were almost 16 episodes; meanwhile, in the fourth season, there were 13 episodes.

Release date of Black Lightning Season 5

The release date is not announced yet. However, we are expecting that it will be released very soon. The season will be aired on the CW. The first season came in 2018, the second in 2019, the third in 2020, and the fourth in 2021.

Trailer

The trailer of the black lightning season 5 is not revealed yet. If the series is announced, then the trailer will release very soon.

https://youtu.be/IGuCe6-k5_M

Black Lightning cast

In the expected Black Lightening cast, Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Laura Kariuki, William Catlett, Rafael Castillo, Melissa De Sousa, Jordan Calloway, Chantal Thuy, James Remar, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Marvin “Krondon” Jones III, Tommy Kane, Bethann Hardison, Todd Anthony, Helen Joo Lee, Christopher A’mmanuel, Elena Varela, Wallace Smith Shakur, Kedrick Brown as Marcel Payton, Jemarcus Kilgore as Montel and Robert Tinsley as Homeless Mam are included.