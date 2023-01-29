Bobby Campo Bio, Life, Relationship Status, and Net Worth

Bobby Campo is a popular actor and has a successful career in the business. Let’s talk about all the details of Bobby Campo’s life.

Early Life

Bobby Camp was born on 9th March 1983 in Wheeling, West Virginia, USA. His full name is Robert Joseph Composecco. He spent all his life in ST Petersburg, Florida, USA. His father was a painting contractor and was also called Robert. Donna is his mother’s name. She worked as a make-up artist.

Bobby also has a sister named Julia Marie, and she married a member of the Anberlin ban called Stephen Christian. He completed his school at Seminole High School, where he used to attend the Performers Studio Workshop in Tampa.

Professional Life

Bobby is so young and did amazing work. At the beginning of his career, he got a role in 99 in 2006, and after that, in 2009, he succeeded in catching a few roles. In his most famous role, work in Coffee & Cream included, which brought a lot of success.

Bobby took part in the movie named The Final Destination, which was a massive success. In 2011, he appeared in Queen and Séance: The Summoning. Besides, the very next year, he performed in A Conversation About Cheating With My Time Travelling Future Self, Patti, and General education.

However, he acted in the Jazz Funeral and Starved in 2014 and then took a break until 2018. Then he appeared in Unbroken: Path to Redemption in 2018. Not only in films, but Bobby also performed in tv series.

Relationship Status

Bobby Comp married Christie Mac in 2015. Before that, they dated for two months. At the wedding ceremony, only the closest family and friends were invited.

Bobby Campo Net Worth

Bobby Campo has a good amount of money from his career. His estimated net worth of Bobby is $600k.