Bobby Schubenski: Bio, Career, Relationship Status, and Net Worth

Yes! Bobby Schubenski has become a well-known name worldwide because of his music career and clothing company. He is a good musician and a successful business owner of a clothing company named BlackCraft Cult. Bobby was born on 29th August 1988 in Pennsylvania, United States. Rosa Mendes is her fiancé, who is a former professional WWE wrestler. Not only on behalf of his clothing company but also because rock band members Monkeys are Machine Guns made him more popular. Bobby appeared along with Eva Marie in Total Divas season 5.

Let’s here talk about all the details of Bobby’s life

Besides his date of birth, we have very little knowledge about his early life. It is necessary to have more information available about her educational background. Also, we don’t know who were the parents of Bobby Schubenski. However, sources say he belongs to one of Pennsylvania’s wealthiest families.

Body Measurements

Bobby is seven feet and one inch, and he weighs 70kg. There are no other body measurement details.

Relationship Status

Career

As we already told, Bobby is well known because of his clothing line and as a musician. The black craft cult clothing line is his best successful project. Moreover, being a musician, he has worked with the rock band Monkeys are MachineGuns. Rosa Mendes, who is a retired professional wrestler, made his more famous.

Bobby started a clothing business in 2012, and the company name was BlackCraft Cult. Rosanda Mendes and Bobby welcomed a daughter named Jordan Elizabeth in 2016. After her birth, they got engaged. His clothing business always remained successful for him.

He always showed interest in performing with many rock bands to run the company. Among others, Monkeys are the most popular. Meanwhile, he appeared in the reality show Total Divas with Eva Marie.

Social Media Appearance

Bobby Schubenski is a famous musician and clothing company owner. He is active on social media under the username @bobbyschubenski on Instagram, with over 88k followers.

Bobby Schuebenski Net Worth

All the total liabilities of Bobby are considered his net worth. He owns multiple bank accounts, money, a residence, and cars. Besides, Bobby Schuebenski also has money in stocks and bonds. According to reports, the estimated net worth of Bobby Schubenski is $10 million. Most of their earning comes from their clothing company and being a musician.