Boz Mofid: Age, Wife, Children, Career and Net Worth

Do you know about the popular entrepreneur Boz Mofid? He is skyrocketing as the father of twin YouTubers. People who know him would recognize his twin kids, Lucas and Marcus Dobre. The father is a gymnast and entrepreneur.

Early Life

The full name of Boz is Bozanfik Mofid. He was born on 28th March 1964 in Iran. No one knows his parents’ names. However, Boz was raised in Iran and spent most of his youth with his family there. He got primary and secondary education in Iran. The zodiac sign of Boz is Aries, and this represents him as a dedicated bodybuilder. Boz is 56 years old now. The height of five feet and six inches, and it weighs 71 kg.

Relationship Status

Boz is a handsome and toned bodybuilder. He has married twice and has four children. The first spouse’s name was Oksana Omelienchik, whom he married several years ago. Well, this marriage did not survive long. After that, Mofid met Aurelia Dobre a second time.

She is a retired gymnast who won the World Artistic Gymnastic Championship in 1987, just at the age of 14. She belongs to Romania. The twins of Boz were born in Maryland to gymnasts Dobre and Boz Mofid. They are also the owners of Dobre Gymnastics Academy in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Career

Bodybuilder has an amazing career for the gymnast freak. He was a regular part of the Iranian national gymnastics squad. Besides being a gymnast, he is also an entrepreneur and founder of Fit n Fun. It is a gym that grew and got famous over time.

His twin son is making noise on social media. The father of the twin feels immense pride, so he becomes famous. Now he has become popular not only in Iran but also in the United States. Also, he is in charge of the Dobre fitness center.

Social Media Appearance

Boz is a bodybuilder with millions of followers on Instagram under the username @bozmofid, where he shares stunning pictures.

Net Worth of Boz Mofid

Boz is earning a handsome amount of money from his bodybuilding profession. According to reports, the estimated net worth of Boz is $6 million.