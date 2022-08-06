Brianna Chickenfry Merch From Barstool Sports Life

It sounds exciting when a celebrity posts some video on social media that goes viral. But the more exciting is to get opportunities to be on television, in films, and create professional music. Brian Chickenfry also gained fame when she started her website and company known as Brain Chickenfry merch.

Brianna La Paglia, Aka Brianna Chickenfry, got fame on the base of her TikTok channel named @briannachickenfry. The content attracted Barstool sports, who gave a podcast titled PlanBri Uncut.

Facts About Brianna La Paglia

Brianna was born on 17th June 1999 In Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. Her parents separated during her live sessions. Her family life is a mystery to the audience. She went to Baldwin Wallace University, majoring in Public health.

After that, she went to medical school to become a doctor but dropped out in September 2020. Brianna was in school when she was found by a digital media company that offered her an internship before hiring her full-time in the summer of 2020.

Moreover, she has her podcast called PLanBri Uncut, which talks about what it is like navigating your life in your early 20s. She also wrote blog posts on her main website and launched Brianna chicken fry merch.

Brianna made her name in the entertainment industry at the age of 21. Her height is five feet and ten inches.

Relationship Status

Brianna is dating Nik Pelligrino. He is from Medina, Ohio. He attended St.Edward. Moreover, Nik is a former football player and played in 2017,2018, and 2019.

Nik played collegiate football at the Notre Dame Falcons team in 2019; they started dating in 2018 and then made their relationship public. She has featured her boyfriend on Instagram and celebrated their two years of being together on Instagram on 1st January 2021.

