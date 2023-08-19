Brittney Griner Net Worth, Basketball Career, And Business Ventures

The star of Phoenix Mercury of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), Brittney Griner, is a well-known American basketball player.

According to online resources Forbes, Wikipedia, and IMDB, she is one of the highest-paid athletes in the WNBA, with a net worth of $17 million.

Moreover, she is the first openly gay WNBA and a strong advocate for women’s rights. Besides, she won 2X Olympic gold medalists and a 6X WNBA All-Star.

She is renowned as one of the most accomplished players in Women’s NBA history and a controversial character for her support of BLM, protests against the playing of the national anthem, and arrest in Russia.

Personal Life

She got engaged to GLory Johnson 2014, a Women’s National Basketball Association( WNBA) member. After a few months of engagement, the couple was arrested for misdemeanors and domestic violence. As a result, they were dropped for seven matches.

They married in 2015, and the couple’s pregnancy news was revealed later that month. However, Brittney Griner declared her divorce the next day, and the separation was finalized in 2016.

Pro WNBA Career

The Phoenix Mercury chose her in the 2013 WNBA draft after college graduation. Since then, Griner has remained with the team and has made a name for herself as one of the league’s top players. She has frequently been selected for the All-Star team and received numerous honors for her accomplishments.

Only three female players have ever measured taller than Griner, who is one of the tallest WNBA players of all time at 6 feet 7 inches: Margo Dydek: 2.18 m/7 foot, Bernadett Határ: 2.096 m (6 feet 10.5 in) and Han Xu: 2.08 m (6 feet 10 inches)

WNBA Career

She is a popular Women’s National Basketball Association’s Phoenix Mercury member as a center. During her career, she won Olympic and world titles, such as two Olympic gold medals and world cup victories.

In 2014, Brittney Griner won the maiden Cup gold medal by defeating Spain at the World Cup in Turkey. Afterward, she won the Olympic Games Gold in 2016 at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics against Spain.

In 2017 she established a new record with 8 points and nine rebounds. Then in 2018, she was selected for the WNBA All-Star Game after playing 34 games.

The same year, Brittney earned her second world cup gold against Australia. Similarly, she won her double Olympic Games Gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games against Japan.

How did Brittney Griner make her income?

The estimated net worth of Brittney is about $17 million; however, WNBA salaries are meager compared to NBA salaries. While NIL deals were not viable in 2013, Griner was a star coming out of Baylor, and soon after being selected by the Mercury, she signed a $1 million deal with Nike.

In addition, she made above $1.5 million in WNBA salary in her season’s contract. On her four-year rookie contract, she earned $200,000 before inking a contract extension worth $554,000. In addition, a three-year deal gave her $644,544, which enhanced income.

Compared to her $1 million pay in Russia before her detention, Griner made significantly more money playing abroad. Since 2014, she has competed for UMMC Ekaterinburg.

She earned her income through several platforms, such as her basketball career, real estate investments, business ventures, and endorsements.

Pro Basketball Career

After getting selected by the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA lottery, she started basketball professionally in 2013. The WNBA league maximum annual compensation for Brittney Griner was $227,000. After Mercury, she was selected for many WNBA All-Star teams, which enhanced her income.

Overseas Playing

She earned significant income in overseas leagues in addition to her WNBA salary, such as she earned $600,000 for China’s Zhejiang Golden Bulls for three months. Additionally, she made $1.5 million for UMMC Ekaterinburg in Russia and got six times her WNBA salary.

National Team

The United States women’s national basketball team provides Griner an additional opportunity to make more money through endorsements and sponsorship.

Deals and Endorsements Money

In addition to sports, Brittney Griner made money through deals with companies such as Body Armor, Nike, and T-Mobile. She was Nike’s first gay athlete in 2013, who signed a $1m deal.

Business Ventures

She also stepped into the business industry with sports and launched her brand BG32. She sells different accessories and clothing for both genders.

Real Estate Earning

Brittney Griner invested in real estate and increased her passive income. She purchased several real estate properties Texas Condo, Phoenix, Arizona home, and a Dallas. Besides, she has a 4,000-sq-ft luxury home in Houston, Texas.

Brittney Griner Car Collection

Brittney Griner’s car collection always amuse her fans. Currently, she purchased a brand new Volvo XC 60 for USD 110,000. Additionally, she also owns a Mercedes-Benz G-Class that’s worth USD 370,000.

Brittney Griner House

She lives in a 4000-square-foot luxurious house based in Houston, Texas. Originally this property was bought by American actress and singer Zoe Kravit for $4 million. Currently, its worth is over $7 million.

Awards and Achievements

Brittney Griner has received several awards throughout her career

8× WNBA All-Star (2013–2015, 2017–2019, 2021, 2022)

3× All-WNBA First Team (2014, 2019, 2021)

2× WNBA Peak Performer (2017, 2019)

2× WNBA scoring champion (2017, 2019)

3× WNBA All-Defensive First Team (2014, 2015, 2018)

3× Russian National League champion (2015–2017)

4× WNBA All-Defensive Second Team (2016, 2017, 2019, 2021)

4× EuroLeague champion (2016, 2018, 2019, 2021)

Basketball Accomplishments Brittney Griner has Achieved

Brittney Griner has got many notable basketball achievements throughout her career.