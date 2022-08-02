Brooke Valentine’s Kid, Net Worth, and Other Details

Brook Valentine is well-known because of her appearance on VH1’s Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood. Here we will talk about Brooke Valentine Kids, her singing career, net worth, and all other details.

Brooke Valentine’s Net Worth

Brooke Valentine’s estimated net worth is $400k. She is an American actor, singer, and model. His hit albums have propelled her to stardom in the music industry.

She is well known because of VH1’s iconic show “Love & Hip Hop.” She also appeared in movies like The Final Chapter.

Professional Music Career

There are many people who are unaware that the musician’s true name is Kanesha Nichole Brookes. She got appreciation on behalf of multiple songs and albums. Her smash tune Girlfight charted in the top thirty in the United States in 2005.

Brooke launched her debut album Chain Letter and sold over 290,000 copies all around the world. She also gave birth to a son in 2010.

After two years, in 2012, she returned with two singles, Don’t Wanna Be In Love and Forever. Moreover, Brooke also became a member of the Love & Hip Hop Cast. The show covers the lives of ladies who are attempting to break into the Hip Hop field.

Brooke & Marcus: Brooke Valentine’s Kid

Brooke had a lot of turmoil in the tenure of Love and Hip Hop. Her relationship was noticed with Marcus, and that was most messed up. They started dating in 2015, and then the same year, Brooke valentine’s Kid was born. Moreover, she also has a son named London from a previous relationship. The coupe posts her love pictures on Instagram.

Marcus posted a picture in December 2021 with the caption, “You don’t need a bunch of women. that is stressful, just get a solid one behind you, take good care of her and watch ya life change with love.”