Bryan Redmond: Husband of RHOD’s Brandi Redmond

People want to know about the husband of Real Housewives of Dallas star Brandi Redmond. She shares her personal life on Tv so let’s talk about all details of Bryan Redmond.

Life of Bryan Redmond

Bryan Redmond was born on 3rd November 1978. His parents’ names are Rick Redmond and Jill Marie. Her mother was a native of Texas. She went the Bryan Adams High School and graduated from Southern Methodist University in 1997. Jill passed away in October 2020 in a car crash incident.

The daughter of Bryan Brinkley survived the accident. Brandi shared the sad news on Instagram and wrote on Instagram, “the mother of my husband has gone with our Savior, and my sister-in-laws said it best.

So I ask you to keep my family in your prayers during this difficult time. I ask you to lift my sweet Brinkley as she continues to heal and God protects her heart and eyes from this tragedy. I am thankful for her life.”

Bryan was raised along with his three siblings named Kristen Kosch, Jill, Lauren Cranford, and Megan Hughey.

His grandparents are Delora Dee Sellers and James Jim Sellers. Bryan got his education at Southwestern University and graduated in 2000 with a Business Administration degree.

Career

Bryan is a famous and licensed Texas Real Estate Broker and graduated from the Stagen Integral leadership program. He also has been part of Suntex Marinas as the founding principal since 2009. Suntex is a real estate development for marinas that produces itself as one of the respected marina operators in the country. During Bryan’s career, his net worth has been $1 billion.

Relationship Status

The couple met during school days and married on 7th September 2003. The couple has four children named Brooklyn, Bruin, Brinkley, and Brilynn. Bruin is their adopted son.