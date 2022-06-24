Calligrapher Muhammad Younis Gifts the Holy Quran to Commissioner

The original version of this Holy Quran is available at the Central Library, Bahawalpur.

By Annie Sehar
Commissioner Sahiwal Silwat Saeed

Calligrapher Muhammad Younis Ansari presented gift of the Holy Quran to commissioner Sahiwal Silwat Saeed prepared by illustrated calligraphy.

Commissioner Sahiwal Division Silwat Saeed has said that Holy Quran is a beacon for all mankind and promotion of tolerance and brotherhood in the society is hidden in following the golden principles of the Holy Quran.

In order to understand the Holy Quran, it is necessary to read it with translation and try to follow it wholeheartedly.

Silwat Saeed said this while talking to renowned calligrapher Muhammad Younis Ansari on the occasion of receiving a gift of the Holy Quran from illustrated calligraphy.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Shafiq Ahmed Dogar and Director Sahiwal Arts Council Dr Syed Riaz Hamdani were also present on the occasion.

The original version of this Holy Quran is available at the Central Library, Bahawalpur, and samples have been made from its photographs. Commissioner Sahiwal Silwat Saeed thanked Muhammad Younis Ansari and Sahiwal Arts Council for this valuable gift.

