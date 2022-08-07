Canadian Actress Shay Mitchell’s Age, Bio and About Brother Sean Mitchell

Sean Mitchell is the younger brother of popular Canadian actress Shay Mitchell. Shay is a well-known model and actress and got prominence when she debuted as Emily Fields in the mystery series Pretty Little Liars. She earned nominations for a people choice award and six teen choice awards. Here we will talk about Sean Mitchell’s life and Shay Mitchell’s age, and all other details. Let’s dig into it.

Shay got recognition when she was cast as peach Salinger in the psychological thriller series You and in the Hulu Comedy series Dollface. Her brother Sean also belongs to the entertainment field. He is the drummer in the indie band Redrick Sultan, a social media influence from Mississauga, Canada.

Sean Family and Background

Sean was born on 7th March 1990. His parents’ names are Mark Mitchell and Precious Garcia. They belong to Mississauga, Ontario. His mother was from Filipina, and his father is of Scottish descent. Well, his mother, Sean, left him at the age of 19.

After that, precious raised his children and relocated to Vancouver, where she attended school. Moreover, she was taunted by other students telling her that her mother was a nanny like Filipino nannies. Although that was not true, and it affected Shay’s confidence.

Shay said, When I was in high school, I was uncomfortable with myself. My friends were blue-eyed. My mom is Filipino, but my friends’ nannies were Filipino. She tried to hide her roots and dyed her hair blond. However, this perspective was changed when she went to picnics and family weddings.

She saw that everyone helped her appreciate her mother’s culture. Sean is the first cousin once removed of Lea, who is a singer and musical theatre actress.

Sean never revealed the school name where he got his education. However, he completed his studies and also took part in archery skills.

Shay Mitchell’s Age and Early Life

Sean Mitchell’s sister Shay Mitchell was born on 10th April 1987. Shay Mitchell’s age is 35 years old. She went to Rockridge Secondary School and then transferred to West Vancouver Secondary School. In her teens, she started her modeling career and did many shoots for renowned magazines.

Shay’s Relationship Status

Shay has been in a romantic relationship with Matte Babel since 2017. Moreover, she also revealed that she suffered the miscarriage of her first child in June 2019. However, they were blessed with a baby daughter in October 2019, named Atlas Noa Babel.

Shay Mitchell’s Net Wort

Shay’s estimated net worth of Shay is $6 million.

Social Media Presence

Sean’s height is five feet and eight inches, and he weighs 70 kgs. Moreover, he seems handsome with his short black hair and black eyes. Sean is not active on social media and never shares pictures of his personal life.