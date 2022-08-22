Cast of Real Housewives of Potomac Mia Thornton Net Worth and All Other Details!

The former wife of Gorden Thornton, Deborah, is the husband of the Real Housewives of Potomac season six cast member Mia Thornton. They showed interest in Deborah when her husband’s marriage was televised on the tv show The Real Housewives of Potomac. Here is all the stud related to Deborah and Mia Thornton’s net worth.

Early Life of Deborah

Deborah’s date of birth is 7th march 1952. She lives in Elizabeth City, California. In that city, she works as a Chaplain at Community Home Care and Hospice.

Her mother’s name is Lessie Cooper Poole Purvis. Her mother went to PW Moore and Elizabeth State University.

Her parent separated and then remarried Leon D. Purvis. Her mother had eight children five sons and three daughters.

The biological sibling of Deborah is William Valerie Bogues, a retired teacher at Northeastern High School. All the siblings are settled in the United States.

Her height is five feet and six inches, and she weighs 94 kg. After getting an education from Northeastern High School, she went to The Albemarle and Studied Registered Nurse. Moreover, she started work as an admission coordinator at Albemarle Home Care.

Relationship Status

Deborah is involved with Gordon and also has a daughter named Ponder. Well, now they have been separated and his own life. According to some sources, she has sons named James Butts and Sherod Butts and a daughter named Rochelle Butts.

His son worked as a culinary specialist at Chick Fil A and a sales associate at Rock Room Shoes. Overall her children’s father always remained a mystery.

Mia Thornton Net Worth

Mia Thornton is the cast member of Real Housewives of Potomac season. She earns a handsome amount of money. According to sources, the estimated Mia Thornton net worth is $5 million.