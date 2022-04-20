Literacy Center Holds Prize Distributing Ceremony at Central Jail Sahiwal

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

NCHD holds prize distributing ceremony at the Literacy Center Central Jail, Sahiwal to distribute educational certificates among the inmates studying there.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Awais Malik attended the function as the chief guest. NCHD was represented by Deputy Director Haroon Cheema, Assistant Director Literacy Jamil and Field Officer Literacy Muhammad Zeeshan Cheema.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Awais Malik and the Superintendent of Prisons distributed certificates among the prisoners receiving basic education.

It may be recalled that the National Commission for Human Development, Ministry of Education and Department of Prisons, Punjab had set up two literacy centers for male and female prisoners in Central Jail Sahiwal. Under this program, inmates were imparted basic literacy and daily life skills training in these centers.

