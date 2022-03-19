Additional DC Sahiwal Visits Government College of Commerce Sahiwal

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Additional Deputy Commissioner General Noman Afzal accompanied by CEO Education Sahiwal Dr Muhammad Arshad paid a surprise visit to Government College of Commerce Sahiwal.

Chief Executive Officer Education Dr Muhammad Arshad also accompanied him. He inspected the computer lab and classrooms in the college. ADC General Noman Afzal also asked questions about the curriculum being taught to the students.

He asked the students about the ongoing tests in the college. Government College of Commerce Sahiwal Principal Tariq Mahmood gave him detailed information about the curriculum taught in the college. He reviewed the hygiene arrangements in the classrooms and directed for further improvement.