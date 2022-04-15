Harappa tourist facilitation center to set up for Tourists

Harappa City ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Sahiwal district administration has decided to set up a tourist facilitation center for the convenience and proper guidance of tourists visiting Harappa.

The facilitation center will provide complete information about Harappan civilization to domestic and foreign tourists as well as necessary facilities for their visit to Harappa, especially transport and guide.

This decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Muhammad Awais Malik to provide facilities for tourists in Harappa.

In the meeting, ADCR Asim Saleem, ADCG Noman Afzal, Director Sahiwal Arts Council Dr. Syed Riaz Hamdani, Punjab Tourism Corporation officials Mian Sohail Anwar, Mansoor Nabi Noor and Rana Zafar Ahmed, Deputy Director of Archeology Department Muhammad Hassan, Harappa Museum curator Ahmed Nawaz Tipu, Secretary RTA Wasif Yaseen and Excise and Taxation Officer Kulsoom Zahra besides well known industrialists. Chaudhry Nafees Sadiq also participated.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Awais Malik said that responsibilities have been assigned to the concerned departments to acquaint the tourists visiting Harappa with the history, traditions and culture of the area. Traditional dances, food and lifestyle of Sahiwal will also be explained.

