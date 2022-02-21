A Visit to the Harappa Museum

Harappa ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Archaeological Museum of Harappa was temporarily established in 1926. The present building with two display galleries, was constructed in 1967.

Objects discovered from archaeological excavation of Harappa are displayed in a way that gives visitors an insight into the religion, arts, crafts, trade, agriculture and social life of the people who lived thousands of years ago in this city.

They include ritual objects, seals, mother goddesses, stone tools, copper/bronze objects, terracotta female/animal figurines, shell ivory objects, weights, children toys, human skeletons and a large number of other pottery objects.

Presently Harappa is the only site of the Indus Valley Civilization that provides complete chronology from 3500 B.C. to 1500 B.C.

I live only 30 km away from Harappa city and Museum but rare go there. I visited Harappa Museum as some of my American friends asked to tell them about it in detail. So Here is my Journey from A to Z.

I reached the Museum of Harappa about 11AM. First thing I observed that the road which leads to the Museum needs improvement and expansion. If you are a foreigner, the nearest airport is in Lahore which is 260 Km away from Harappa and it takes 4 hours drive.

Alright, There is a vast parking in front of Harappa Museum for buses, cars and bikes. When you enter the main gat, there is ticket room on the left. The ticket is cheaper and can be got in 10 Pakistani Rupees ( 0.05 usd). On the right side there is newly built TOURIST INFORMATION CENTRE.