Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal visits Harappa Museum

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times News – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Muhammad Awais Malik paid a detailed visit to Harappa city. He visited Harappa Museum, Rural Health Center Harappa and Civil Veterinary Hospital Harappa.

He planted trees in the Harappa Museum as part of the ongoing tree planting campaign and also inspected the cleanliness of the museum. SDO Archeology Malik Ghulam Muhammad, Curator Harappa Museum Ahmed Nawaz Tipu and Conservator Harappa Museum Habib Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

He expressed satisfaction over the excellent hygiene measures and directed that the cleanliness around the museum be further improved. He said that all resources should be utilized to provide facilities to the local and foreign tourists visiting the museum so that more and more people could be made aware of the civilization of Indus Valley.

He also visited Government Higher Secondary School Harappa and inspected the cleanliness there. He took keen interest in the construction of the adjoining Gurdwara and the pre-establishment of Pakistan and appreciated the spirit of the local administration of the school for their excellent care.

He also visited Rural Health Center Harappa and Civil Veterinary Hospital Harappa and checked the attendance of the staff and took a detailed look at the facilities provided. Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal issued instructions to improve service delivery.