Bahsid Mclean Selfie Case: How He Murdered His Mother, Tanya Byrd

A Horrifying crime happened in the Bronx community in February 2013 that changed their lives forever. Bronx resident Bahsid McLean did the meteoric infamy for the murder of his own mother, Tanya Byrd. Everyone was shocked by this incident, and this tragic story raised questions about the mental sanity and motives of the accused.

Let’s delve into the details of Bahsid Mclean’s tragic and disturbing case which also reflects the mental health complexities in the criminal justice system and the importance of this system while addressing the mental health needs of the accused.

Bahsid McLean Being A Disturbed Soul

Psychologists agree that the environment where we were raised has a lasting impact in shaping our personality. Bahsid was raised in the Bronx, the most bustling neighborhood of New York City. The highest crime rates are observed, and survival is considered a challenge.

The African-American community in the Bronx lives in squalor and poverty, so it is not difficult to imagine how Bahsid may have had to overcome this journey while growing up. All the pressure has contributed to clouding Bahsid’s mental health to a large extent.

The Heinous Act of Bahsid Mclean

The mother of Bahsid came into a tragic incident in February 2013. The community has always known her as a loving mother and person. Her son brutally murdered her, and the community was shocked at the intense murder.

There were so many rumors and whispers in the Bronx Community as they were thoughtful about what could have driven a son to commit such a horrendous act against his mother.

The Trial and Conviction

The discovery of Tanya Byrd’s body started the investigation of this horrible murder. Her son was arrested, and the most helpful piece of detail regarding the murder is a selfie.

Bahsi Mclean’s selfie with his mother’s head after murdering her made the rounds on social media. Many reported that the image was disrespectful and triggering, but this picture resurfaced throughout the trial period that lasted for a decade.

The defense urged the court to consider his mental health. However, after an overwhelming amount of evidence from the prosecution, it was proved that her son Bahsid was the sole perpetrator of this horrifying act. So, he was convicted of the murder of Tanya Byrd and sentenced to 23 years of imprisonment.

Criminal Justice and Mental Health In Bahsid Mclean Selfie Case

Bahsid Mclean’s selfie case is a vital example of how mental health is often ignored in the modern era. While investigating, Bahsid’s attorney unfolds the lines of his unstable mental health conditions.

Therefore, the defense pleaded time and again to the court that the matter must be considered. The trial course revealed the sorry state of affairs when it comes to the mental health of the accused.

The evidence against the accused should be considered significant, but the mental health of the accused needed to be addressed by the court for a fair trial of this horrific act by the individual.

Well, it is tough to look into facts presented in the court and rethink how the criminal justice system treats those who are afflicted with mental health issues.

Learned Lesson and Way Forward

As we already said, Bahsid and his mother’s murder case reflects the complexities surrounding mental health in the criminal justice system.

People talk about different therapies to cure mental issues, like how music, meditation, exercise, etc, are essential for early intervention and support for individuals struggling with mental health issues.

Moreover, it also undermines the need for the legal system to carefully consider the mental health of the accused to ensure justice is served while addressing their underlying mental health needs.