Charlie Puth Net Worth, Early and Professional Life, and Other Details

Everyone is familiar with the popular American pop star Charlie Puth. He was always seem dedicated to his job and build his fortune at the age of 0. People want to know the multi-talented, famous, and handsome Charlie Puth net worth and all other details.

Early Life

Charlie Puth was born on 2nd December 1991. He was raised in Rumson, New Jer ey. Charlie belongs to a well-educated family, and her mother is a music professor. She worked for the HBO channel as an advertisement writer. His father was involved in many real estate projects.

He grew up along with his two siblings. Charles Puth went to Holy Cross School and Forrestdale Middle School. He completed his diploma from the Rumson Fair Haven Regional High School. Charlie learned to play piano in his teenage and then chose jazz piano at the Manhattan school music. Moreover, Puth got his diploma from Berklee College of Music.

He always loved jazz music, and his parents particularly influenced his jazz music future. At age twelve, he recorded his first album and sold that door to door. Moreover, he earned $600 and gave them all to church charity. After that, he wrote proper pop songs and posted them on YouTube.

Professional Life

The popular pop star has been on Youtube since 2009, and his vlogs are as famous as Charlies’ vlogs. They all are original songs, videos, songs, and covers that could be found. One of his songs hit named Someone Like you with Emily Luther. His performance caught the attention of fans, and he got an offer from the label “Eleven Eleven.” That was a big step towards his success, and he got appreciation all around the world.

Charlie Puth worked on his first album, Nine Track Mind, reaching number six on the US Billboard 200. He signed ‘With Atlantic Records’ in 2015 and brought his first song, Marvin Gaye. It ranked at the top charts in many countries and brought out another single the next year. However, he got many critics, due to which it ended up topping the charts in many countries.

Personal Life

The young artist connects with many popular girls, such as Meghan Trainor, Hailee Steinfeld, Pritika Swarup, and Charlotte Lawrence.

Charlie Puth Net Worth

According to sources, Charlie Puth net worth is almost $14 million. He got most of his money from his music career, and now he owns a luxurious house in Beverly Hills.