Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is in good health, Pervez Elahi

By Arshad Farooq
PML-Q Chief Ch Shujaat Hussain
Lahore ( The Breaking Times – December 17, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has confirmed that the health of Pakistan Muslim League Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat is good and news of his death are fake.

According to the details, rumors are spreading on social media that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has passed away. This has caused a wave of concern among his workers. However, now this rumor has been refuted by Ch Shujaat family.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is healthy and well. On the other hand, Chaudhry Shafi has also confirmed his well-being.

