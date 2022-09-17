Chelsea Handler’s Boyfriend Jo Koy Life and All Other Details

When Chelsea Handler fell in love with her lover Jo Koy, he thought everyone had a soul match. “From a couple of years, men were very discouraging; you know, straight white men, especially.”The comic revealed

Handler said, the crows you never know about someone’s love of your life in front of the eyes. Moreover, also revealed how she turned her relationship with Jo Koy; she worked with her former show “Chelsea Lately.”

Jo Koy: Chelsea Handler’s Boyfriend

Jo’s Koy’full name is Joseph Glenn Herbert, and she was born on 2nd June 1971. He is a popular standup comedian and became famous because of E! late-night shows Chelsea Lately. From this time, he had multiple specials on Comedy Central and Netflix. His father was a United States Air Force member in the Philippines.

Professional Life

Jo Koy started his standup comedian in 1994 in Las Vegas. A talent coordinator in Los Angeles discovered him, who earned his first television appearance on BET.

Moreover, he received the show time at the Apollo Awards and performed in front of troops on the USO tour. One of his famous shows was Tru Tv’s world’s Dumbest and New Millennium.

He received a standing ovation on Jay Leno’s Tonight show in 2005. Well, Jo has become a highly successful comedy special: Lights Out and Don’t Make Him Angry. Joy Koy: Live from Seattle is a Netflix original series that aired on 28th March 2017.

At the Aspen Laugh festival, he did two shows at Wheeler Opera House in Aspen, Co. Hilarity for charity is a special comedy night in which Jo Koy and other comic guests came. The children’s hospital of Orange County received the proceeds from the ticket sales. The show was at the Jon Lovitz comedy club in Universal City, California.

The Stage Name of Jo Koy

Joy Koy is his stage name found from his childhood. He found this name when he was discussing his stage name with his aunt, and she shouted, “ Jo Koy, Eat!.” So when he heard it, he thought that is a wonderful name.

Social Media Appearance

Joy Koy is active on social media appearances such as on Instagram [email protected] with 1.3 million followers. Moreover, he is also active on the YouTube channel under the username @JoKoy with 927k subscribers, Twitter has 2.7 million followers, Tiktok with 2.1 million followers, and Facebook with 250.3k followers.