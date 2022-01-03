Mysterious Red Light Captured From Sky to Earth in Chichawatni City

Chichawatni ( The Breaking Times – Jan 3, 2022 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Al-Niyaz Petroleum Pump’s CCTV cameras capture mysterious red light coming from sky to earth in Chichawatni city.

The mysterious red light appeared at 1:02AM for only a few seconds in Chichawatni. Everything turned red with the light at night and dark sky became visible.

Al-Niaz Petroleum owner Chaudhry Shafqat Shafiq said that he was sitting in his car at night when suddenly a red light appeared in the sky for a few seconds which made everything on the earth red.

At that moment, I felt like the world was coming to an end and I panicked. But after a few minutes my panic subsided and I asked the staff about red light.

The crew also said they saw the light and felt terrible. It could be clearly seen in the CCTV camera of the petrol pump that everything turned red for a few seconds at 1:02AM. However, this light did not result in any sound or damage.