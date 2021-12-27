Chichawatni News : Massive Protest Erupts for Missing Adeeba

Chichawatni ( The Breaking News – December 27, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt) Massive protest erupts in Chichawatni city against Sadar Police for not recovering 6 year old girl Adeeba Mubarak who went missing on Nov 22, 2021.

According to the details, Tehreek e Ihsas Pakistan, District Sahiwal’s first registered political party organized the protest yesterday after ending deadline. About 8 – 10 rallies marched towards the stage from different locations of Chichawatni city and villages. Chichawatni police has been unable to recover the missing girl Adeeba Mubarak of Chak 110/7R Chichawatni.

It is to be noted that Chairman Roshni Helpline Karachi Muhammad Ali and Muhammad Amin Ansari, father of Zainab Ansari Shaheed visited to the house of Adiba Mubarak last week. They met the parents of the innocent lost girl and consoled them.

District Police Officer Sahiwal Sadiq Baloch also visited and met with Missing Girl Adeeba Mubarak’s parents. He had reassured the missing girl’s father Mubarak Ali saying he could feel the pain the family was facing.

SP Investigation Sahiwal Shahida Norin also met with Missing Girl Adeeba Mubarak’s parents and consoled them. She said that the police was working day and night for the recovery of the innocent missing girl.

But despite all these assurances, Chichawatni police have failed to recover the missing Adeeba. Tehreek-e-Ihsas has again given a deadline of one month to Chichawatni Police and said that the next protest will be held outside the office of DPO Sahiwal.