Child Protection Bureau raids against beggars in Sahiwal

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times News – Jan 5, 2022 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) A rescue operation has been launched in Sahiwal on the instructions of Special Coordinator Chief Minister Punjab and Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Sara Ahmed.

During the raids, Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Sahiwal took 9 begging children in protective custody.

The children taken into custody include 7 years old Haider Ali, 9 years old Baga, 8 years old Hamza, 10 years old Matiur Rehman, 11 years old Ali Hassan, 12 years old Ehsanullah, 13 years old Abdul Rehman, 13 years lod Qasim Ali and 10 years old Manzoor.

The begging children were taken into custody after from Civil Hospital, Bhandari Chowk, Club Plaza, Lari Ada and Mission Chowk.

The children transferred to the Child Protection Bureau Center. The search for the families of the begging children continues. Relatives of the children can contact the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau or the Child Helpline 1121.

Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau District Focal Person Muhammad Nasir Rafiq Jatala said that those who took forced labor from children did not deserve any concession. Our children were our future.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Bazdar and Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Sara Ahmed are busy day and night for the care and rights of children in Punjab.