DC Sahiwal wishes Christmas to the Christian community

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – 25 December 2021 – Salman Khalid) Deputy Commissioner Wajid Ali Shah, while congratulating the Christian community on Christmas day, has said that the entire Pakistani nation shares in the joys of Christmas with its Christian brothers.

He further said that at the direction of the government, best arrangements have been made for cleanliness, lighting and security around all the churches. We are wishing all the Christian community a Merry Christmas. Islam teaches us equality and peace. Islam has brought the message of a society with high human values ​​and minorities have equal rights with other citizens in the beloved homeland.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that every effort is being made to protect the life, property, honor and dignity of the Christian community. Together we will make Pakistan the cradle of peace and prosperity.

Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Syed Wajid Ali Shah accompanied by Regional Police Officer Sahiwal Dr. Moin Masood and DPO Sahiwal Sadiq Baloch visited Gospel Church Farid Town.

RPO Sahiwal Dr. Moin Masood checked the security of the church and assured the Christian community of safety and ordered foolproof security of all the church houses.

Later, RPO Sahiwal met with members of Sahiwal Church Council. Attended their festivities and cut the Christmas cake to congratulate the Christian community.