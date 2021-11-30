CJP Orders Demolitions of Commercial Buildings at Military Land

Islamabad ( The Breaking Times – November 30, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) has declared the report of the Secretary Defence unsatisfactory during the hearing of a case against commercial activities on cantonment lands and ordered to submit a comprehensive report within four weeks.

According to private TV Channel Geo Tv, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad remarked that if illegal army buildings remain, how will action be taken against the rest? This decision will become a tradition.

According to details, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed during the hearing of the case remarked that whether the construction of cinema, wedding hall, school and house are defensive purposes. CJP said the land in Cantonment area is only for defence purposes and cannot be divided into any other category like commercial, school etc.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, while ordering, said that the wall adjacent to the black bridge and the grand convention hall should be demolished today. The Chief Justice of Pakistan remarked that this situation was embarrassing for both the Army and Judiciary.