Claire Stoermer Life, Professional Life, Children, and Net Worth

Claire Stoermer is popular as the mother of a teen actress named Zendaya. Yes! Being a family of a celebrity always makes people famous in a short time. Here we will talk about Claire Stoermer and her popular daughter.

Early Life

Claire was born on 24th March 1964 in Oakland, California. She went to Oakland High School and attended Santa Clara University from 1983 to 1987.

Professional Life

Claire is famous because of her daughter Zendaya. Therefore, now she is well known as the mother of Zendaya. Besides, she was an elementary school teacher in Oakland. She also worked as the House Manager at the California Shakespeare Theatre in Orinda, California.

Stoermer got training at the Theatre’s student program, and her daughter Zendaya appeared in many productions. Teen Vogue interviewed her daughter, in which she said she was proud of her mother and her devotion.

Relationship Status

Claire met Kazambe Ajamu Coleman in the 90s. They married in 2008, and their daughter was already 12 years old at that time. They have only one child, but Claire’s husband has five more kids from other relationships. In 2016, they divorced, due to which Zendaya got negative comments. Now Claire is enjoying a single-person life.

Daughter Zendaya

Zendaya is an American actress, singer, model, and dancer. Zendaya was in school when she started acting in theatre. She made part of many dance groups, including Future shock Oakland, for three years. Zendaya showed up as a dancer for Rocky Blue, and the video became the second highest-rated Disney premiere.

Moreover, Zendaya is famous for her songs, such as Swag It Out, Made In Japan, Fashion in Kryptonite, Watch me, and many more. Also, Zendaya participated in many films such as Zapped, Frenemies, The Greatest Showman, etc. Both mother and daughter have a special bond and support each other.

Claire Stoermer Net Worth

According to sources, her annual salary as a teacher is $38,377 to $58,650. The estimated net worth of Claire Stoermer is $300k.