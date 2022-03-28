CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Tenders Resignation to Imran Khan

Islamabad ( The breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has resigned from his post. He has tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet, Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib has claimed that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

All matters have been settled in the meeting. The PML-Q has expressed confidence and support to the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has tendered his resignation to the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister has decided to nominate Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Tariq Bashir Cheema was a supporter of PML-N. He has resigned from his post after the news. Confirming the news, Monis Elahi has said that we have accepted the offer of the government. And Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will be the next Chief Minister.