Colin Dias: Lisa Dias, Married to Medicine Divorce, Here is All Detail!

Dr. Colin Dias is a psychiatrist and lives in California. Colin is affiliated with many hospitals like Keck Medical Center of USC and Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center. Colin is also familiar as the husband of Lia Dias, star of Married to Medicine. She filed for divorced because of domestic violence.

Relationship of Colin and Lia Dis

Lia Dias and Colin Dias got married on 24th May 2014. However, before that, there was so much news about their on-and-off relationship. They have two children; Kaylin, who was born in September 2015, and Colin Jr, who was born in November 2016.

Besides, Lia also has a daughter from a previous relationship named Kayla Nichole, who was born in June 2004.

Almost after eight years of marriage, she realized that she could never become a stay home mom. She moved into her rental properties after Colin refused to send their two children with Kayla.

Colin filed for divorce on 7th August 2021, and then in September 2020, she confirmed that colin pushed her to the ground. Moreover, she continued to share the list of violent incidents. Colin claimed in court Lia Dias was erratic and emotionally abusive. Also, he alleged that his wife punched him in the gut after abdominal surgery. She admitted she did this in self-defense

Early Life of Colin Dias

Colin was born on 27th November 1972. His father was Indian, and his mother was Egyptian, so he has mixed ethnicity. His height is five feet and six inches. Colin went to Bishop Amat High School in 1986 and got a bachelor’s degree in 1990.

He joined California State University, Fullerton, to earn B. A and B.S degree in Biological science and biochemistry. In1 1995, his graduation was completed. Colin joined Howard University College of Medicine in 1996 and then graduated in 2002 in Medicine. Moreover, he attends the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California.

Career

Colin joined the USC Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences as associate chair in July 2009.

Moreover, he worked at Keck School of Medicine as interim chief, Adolescent psychiatry and Division of Child. Well, Colin became a medical doctor for Psychiatric Emergency Services in 2008.

Besides, Colin also served as Chair of the Department of Psychiatry for Pacific Hospital of The Valley. Colin made an appearance on Married to Medicine. According to Lisa, Colin was not able to film because of contractual issues

Net Worth of Colin Dias

According to sources, his estimated net worth is $4 million.