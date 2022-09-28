Comedian Hannah Gadsby Is Married With Jenney Shamash

Hannah told the world about her new marital status on Instagram with a picture of her wife, Jenney Shamah.

She wrote, “I would like to introduce Jenney Shamash. She is a producer and very talented at reciting facts. We tied in knots in January and were very chuffed about it. I am full of positive feelings. My heartfelt thanks to everybody who votes for marriage equality.”

Who Is Jenney Shamash

Jenney has low-key life, and we know that she is the producer. According to reports, Jenney was the producer of Hannah’s comedy special named Douglas. During that time, Hannah talked about her autism, and they understood that neurodiversity was a normal variation of the human condition.

Professional Life of Hannah Gadsby

Hannah started her comedian career in 2006 when she entered Raw Comedy. She also won the national prize there, went to the ‘ So You Think You are Funny?’ competition, and got the second prize. It showed she began to stand-up shows at festivals in Australia.

Moreover, she created the show Nanette which was held in Australia. It was before that when the law passed to allow same-sex marriage. The Nanette was released on Netflix in 2018 and made noise everywhere.

In the show, Hannah talked about topics such as sexism, xenophobia, homophobia, gender violence, and many more.

Hannah insisted the audience come to terms with the dark truth rounding assault and trauma.

Comedian also publicized that she would be quitting comedy as it was exhausting to perform. After the new show, Douglas in Adelaide, she shifted to the US and Australia. She said she didn’t care what people called the show, calling out men who complained that ‘Nanette was not a comedy but a lecture.’

Personal life of Hannah Gadsby

Hannah Gadsby’s date of birth is 12th January 1978. She went to the Australian National University and got a degree in Art History and Curatorship in 2003. In 2017, Hannah was diagnosed with ADHD and autism.