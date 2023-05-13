Coyote Season 2: Cast, Storyline, Release date and Other Details

Imagination is a controversial issue in the United States. Tv shows and movies try to adopt that controversy into series worth watching. Here we will talk about a series Coyote, an enthralling drama series streamed on Paramount. David Graziano is the creator of the series and tells the story of Ben Clemens. The first season has already premiered, and everyone is waiting for Coyote Season 2.

He is the retired Border Patrol agent who has prevented immigrants from getting past the border for almost thirty-two years. After these years, he is forced to ally with someone who worked so hard to keep it at bay. People appreciated this mystery and thriller series, and Aksingh about the second series. Let’s know about Coyote Season 2, like release date, cast, and other details.

Release Date of Coyote Season 2

Fans loved to watch this thriller series of Ben Clemens. The first season was aired on Paramount and got much news regarding its renewal. The first series has six episodes that aired on 7th January 2021. Michael Chiklis also posted a tweet on 3rd March 2021, and said he is back to shooting for the second season.

Well, now the second year, but still no announcement, ent is made yet regarding the release date of Coyote Season 2. But he did not say anything regarding the cancellation of the series. Therefore, there is a strong prediction that the show will return at the end of 2023 or early 2024. So wait for the final announcement of the second season.

Cast of Coyote Season 2

Michael Chiklis and Ben Clemens are expected cast stars for this mind-blowing season 2. He plays the role of a former Patrol agent, in other starring, Juan Diego, the cartel leader. Krystian Ferrer as Dante, Octavio Pisano as Sultan. Cynthia McWilliams, Julio Cesar Cedillo, and Emmy Mena as Maraia Elena are included. There could also be some new faces in Coyote Season 2.

Storyline

In the upcoming season, the story will pick up where the first season ended. At the end of the season, we saw a cliffhanger that will resolve in the second season. There are so many questions in fans’ minds. Moreover, we saw that Ben Clemens started to work with the Zamora family, which attracted the CIA’s attention. In the previous season, he took a drastic move and pitched himself as an informant.

Trailer of the Second Season

There is no trailer released for the second season. If you have missed the first season, watch Coyote Season 1. I am sure you will love this series and will wait for the next one. In the plot, there is love, war, and partnerships. You can watch it on Paramount.