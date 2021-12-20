Cricketer Yasir Shah booked for aiding and abetting a 14 year old girl

Islamabad ( The breaking times – December 20, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) A case has been registered against Test cricketer Yasir Shah for allegedly assisting and harassing a 14 year old girl. The case has been registered in the complaint of the victim’s aunt. Shalimar police have registered a case and started investigation.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the victim said that Farhan, a friend of Yasir Shah, raped her at gunpoint and also made an inappropriate video of her. Farhan and Yasir Shah threatened that the video would go viral if anyone told about the rape. Yasir Shah told the reaped girl that he is an international cricketer and if she complained, she would get involved in the police case.

The victim girl said in the application that when she told Yasir Shah about it on WhatsApp, he joked further and said that he also liked young girls. Yasir Shah threatened serious consequences and said that he was very influential and had relations with senior police officers.

When the victim girl informed the police, Yasir Shah offered to give her a flat and bear the expenses till the age of 18. The girl says that Yasir Shah and Farhan are used to rape the girls by trapping them in their clutches and making videos of them.