Crystal Maurisa Goins: Kane’s Wife Life, Career and Other Details

Crystal Maurisa Goins is a well-known personality as the wife of Glenn Thomas Jacobs. Do you know him? Glenn is famous by his stage name Kane. Yes! Crystal Maurisa Goins is the wife of Kane, and they arrived in 1995. She served in the University as a psychologist and established an insurance company with her husband, Glenn. Therefore, everyone wants to know about her wife’s age, height, children, and net worth. Goins is not only an entertainment industry celebrity but also got prominence because of politician, actor, and businessman Kane. Not only this, Kane is a famous former professional wrestler too.

Early Life

Crystal was born on 1st January 1960 in Knoxville, Tennessee, United States. She also grew up here and attended Elizabeth High School for high school. After completing high school, Crystal Maurisa Goins went to East Tennessee State University and got a bachelor’s degree in Psychology. In addition, she continued her degree for a master’s in Psychology.

Career of Crystal Maurisa Goins

Crystal began her career at the University where she studied. She became a counselor and served there until 2013. After that, she and her husband established an insurance company named The Jacobs Agency Allstate Insurance. The company aims to provide home, life, automobile, and other commercial insurance insurance. They give the best clientele services in the company. Besides, she worked for several non-governmental organizations. Goins saved many animals’ lives in her neighborhood.

Social Media Appearance

Crystal Maurisa is active on social media and has a massive fan following on Twitter and other platforms. She always shares tips and tricks to make the home more attractive.

Relationship Status

As we said, Crystal is a well-known celebrity and became more famous when they came into a relationship or married Kane. Before that, people appreciated her because of her fantastic sense of style, and she won the heart of admirers. On her official account, many video recordings and photographs are shared in which she looks great.

Her husband Kane is famous during the time of his wrestling career. However, they exchanged the bows 1995 in a private ceremony with family and friends. We need to find out when and how they met. Before Glenn, She was also married and had two daughters from a previous relationship. Kane always supported her in her career, and both are living a happy marital life.

Net Worth of Crystal Maurisa Goins

Being a psychologist, insurance company owner, and wife of Kane, Crystal earned money. The estimated net worth of Crystal Maurisa Glenn is $9 million.