Damon Thomas Net Worth, Bio, Career, and Other Details

Damon Thomas is a popular American producer and songwriter who became successful in business. Besides, he is well-known because of his relationship with Kim Kardashian. Let’s know about Damon Thomas net worth, career, relationship status, etc.

Early Life

Damon was born on 15th December 1970 in Calabasas, California, United States. He went to Clovis High School, where he started to play college football for the Wayne Wildcats in Nebraska. Moreover, he made part of the Buffalo Bills, and his NFL career ended. There is no detail about his parents and siblings.

Professional life

When Damon Thomas started playing football, very soon, he realized that could not be his profession. Then he took an interest in Music and started production along with his partner, Kenneth Edmonds, who is also famous as Babyface. They produced hit singles like Hill’s These are the Times, Pink’s Most Girls, and Faith Evans Never Gonna Let You Go.

Moreover, Thomas began working with Harvey Mason Jr in 1990 and founded an R&B pop recording and production duo called The Underdogs. His major production was Tyrese’s single I Like Them Girls, and they also worked with many performers such as Justin Timberlake, Mario, Lionel Richie, Chris Brown, Jojo R, and many others. In short, he handled many big projects in the industry.

The Underdogs worked on a single for Chris Brown’s album F.A.M.E in 2011. Another film soundtrack the duo worked on was for the Broadway musical dreamgirls, that were featured performances by Jennifer Hudson, Anika Noni Rose, Jamie Foxx, Eddie Murphy, and Keith Robinson.

In addition, they produced an Aretha collaboration, named Never Gonna Break My Faith For the Bobby Soundtrack. Turn up the Music was also written and produced by the Underdogs, and the whole soundtrack albums for the movie Pitch perfecta were both successfully done.

Awards

Thomas got a lot of success in his career. He was nominated for Golden Globe for Best Original Song Motion Picture, three Grammy Awards for Album of the Year for Justified, the best compilation soundtrack album, or other visual media for the film adaptation of Dreamgirls, and best gospel Performance/song for his work in my life.

However, he won Black Reel Awards for Outstanding Film Original Score in dreamgirls in 2007 and Outstanding Original Song for the song the Living proof in 2011.

Damon Thomas Relationship Status

Thomas married Kim Kardashian, and they remained together for four years. After that, he filed for divorce in 2004, and the reason was Kim’s infidelity. After that, Damon was with Sarai Tennile Torres, and they had a child too named Dimas Thoams.

Damon Thomas Net Worth

In 2012, the grammy award-winning music mogul filed for bankruptcy. According to sources, Damon Thomas Net worth is almost $1 million.