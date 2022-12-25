Danielle Bregoli/ Bhad Bhabie Net Worth 2022, Bio, Career, and Other Details

Danielle Bregoli is a popular social media star and rapper who got famous when she appeared on Dr.Phil Show How Bow Dah. The girl who was in Cash Me Outside was born in Florida in 2003. Her mother is also a survivor of breast cancer. Her father’s name is Ira Pskowitz; he is Sheriff’s s deputy and separated from her wife, who was given full custody. Let’s here know about Bhad Bhabie net worth and all details.

Professional Life

Bregoli became popular on the internet when she appeared with her mother on Dr. Phil Show in 2016. In the show, everything was discussed about her out-of-control behavior. In 2017, she again came into the show and gained millions of followers on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Moreover, she appeared in a music video, ‘Everything 1K.’ The video came out in February 2017 that has managed to score 40 m YouTube views.

Bregoli released her stage name Bhad Bhabie and debuted with a single, “ These Heaux’ that came out in August 2017. The song ranked at number 77 on Billboard Hot 100 and managed to go a bit higher, up to 57 on Canadian Hot 100.

Besides, Bhad is the youngest artist who is doing amazing in rap and debuts on the charts at the age of 14. In September 2017, she signed a deal with Atlantic Records. Also, she came up with other singles in which Hi Bich, I Got It, Mama Don’t Worry, and Whachu Know is included. Bhad Bhabie also came up with Roll In Peace remix that was originally from Kodak Black. A similar remix was done for Rubbin Off the Point from YBN Nahmir.

Personal Information

Danielle belongs to a Jewish family. Bhad Bhabie height is five feet and two inches. She runs a clothing line with the name ‘ Cashmeousside.’ There is a variety of products, such as hoodies, blankets, shorts, and Totes. She made additional revenue from the sale of her music and also from sponsored posts on social media platforms.

Bhad Bhabie Net Worth

According to yo sources, Bhad Bhabie net worth is almost $20 million. She also has fired some shots at reality stars such as Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian. She is also working at Spirit Airlines since February 2017